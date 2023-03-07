Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Valentina Studio
See Valentina Studio’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Valentina Studio 13
Valentina Studio 13
Free Database Design & Management, Reporting and Forms
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Highly productive management for MongoDB, MS SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL and more with diagramming, report generation and forms deployable for free on Windows, MacOS & Linux.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Database
by
Valentina Studio
Relicx
Ad
Test your application autonomously using real user sessions
About this launch
Valentina Studio
Cool GUI for MariaDB, MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL Server
1
review
18
followers
Follow for updates
Valentina Studio 13 by
Valentina Studio
was hunted by
Lynn Fredricks
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
Database
. Made by
Lynn Fredricks
and
Ruslan Zasukhin
. Featured on March 9th, 2023.
Valentina Studio
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on April 30th, 2016.
Upvotes
13
Comments
4
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#214
Report