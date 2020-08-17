Discussion
Misbah Ashraf
Love what you guys have built.
Hey Product Hunt community 😃 I am excited to announce Vadoo (https://www.peervadoo.com/?ref=p...) Vadoo helps video streaming broadcasters to significantly reduce their bandwidth cost whilst also improving latency using peer-assisted streaming & upscaling using ML. We are available as a plug & play integration for Website & Android apps (iOS sdk will be out soon). We have integrations for all major video players on web & and exoplayer for Android @matcha_anil & I started working on the problem as we realised that video is core of all communication & content over Internet (85% of the Internet traffic is videos). Video streaming still faces a lot of challenges, It is costly, unscalable & has geo. constraints. We are backed by Jio as part for startup program called JioGenNext & Deep-tech accelerator called EF. A big shout-out to @kevin for hunting us. As part of out startup initiative, we are also offering free Video CDN for startups to host & deliver videos at high speed (Upto 1TB per user per month) https://api.peervadoo.com/vadoo_cdn We will be looking forward to your feedback & comment for Vadoo. You can try out the product at https://peervadoo.com/
