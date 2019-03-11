Log InSign up
Vacuum Data

Instant access to open/public data from a one-stop place.

⚡️ Instant access to all open data/public data from a one-stop place
🏋️‍♀️ Weekly growth and updates
🐝 Save hundreds of hours
🌸 Request open data
👊🏽 Make connections
🌈 $49 / month or $149 / year (save 75%)
Simone Masiero · Software Developer
I am a bit confused, why would I pay for data that it's free? What do you add on top of, say, the EU Open Data? All I see it's 3 zip files and I am not even sure what's in those
Siefat
Hey ProductHunt! Vacuum Data is built to be the one-stop place for all* open data. * Expanding and continuously updated every week. Instant, unfiltered, unrestricted access. You can request open data not on Vaccum Data for everyone's benefit. Membership at $49 / month or $149 / year, to drive quality open data.
