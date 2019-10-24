Log InSign up
Vabotu 2.0

More than Slack & Trello combined

Using multiple tools to manage your work? Vabotu is one app to replace Slack, Trello, Asana, InVision & Dropbox. You get world-class team messaging, tasks & project management, visual collaboration tools and online storage. Best of all, it's FREE.
Slack+Trello = Vabotu - Award winning Vabotu launches and it's freeLAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs and business owners worldwide can rejoice. Vabotu announced today that it is offering its platform to...
How to Plan and Prioritize Your Product Roadmap in VabotuIn this day and age, you can't just have a great product. You need to have a vision. We're inundated with offerings of all kinds. Some of them are fleeting, good only for the current needs. Others are made for long term.
Vasile Tiplea
Vasile Tiplea
Maker
Vabotu 2.0 includes numerous exciting new features and improvements including: • New iOS and Android Apps • New Free version of Vabotu for teams around the globe • Brand new UI for project management, messaging, collaboration and online folder • Advanced filtering options • New Dropbox and Google Drive Integrations • Introducing custom reactions and read receipts • In messaging My Tasks • Bookmark and re-order sub-tasks • Receive 50GB of free storage* • 30+ more features, improvements and under the hood optimizations * Want to get 50GB of free storage added to your Vabotu account? It's super easy, here's how: https://vabotu.com/get-50gb-of-f...
