Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Vabotu

Vabotu

The future of team collaboration is here.

Vabotu is an award winning team collaboration and online messaging tool, an app designed to help everyone work better.

Get 6-months free access by entering this coupon code: VA1006WCTA

Around the web
How to Organize Your Workday with VabotuFind out how to organize your workday, to deliver and always staying on top of tasks. The challenge is to manage all the tasks, information, and mental clutter
Vabotu
The all in one Design Project Management platformA design project management platform is essential to keeping your team on top of work, communicating across and ensuring that you can deliver on time.
Vabotu
Vabotu Streamline Process - Streamlining made easyWhat's the hardest state to achieve in teamwork creative environment? Most people would say flow or something of the sort; that state when everything is smoothly moving from one step to the next, fitting together seamlessly. When you're focussed, and the work is pouring out effortlessly.
Vabotu
Workspaces Boards tab - Project and task management 3.0Vabotu offers a corncerstone platform where tasks, instant messaging and collaboration happens.
Vabotu

Reviews

Vasile Tiplea
 
Helpful
  • Vasile Tiplea
    Vasile TipleaHave an app idea? Let's make it real.
    Pros: 

    Save time, work efficiently and save money

    Cons: 

    Where was Vabotu all this time???

    Design teams waste efficiency, lose time & pay high subscription prices while using several tools to collaborate.

    Using several tools wastes 40% in efficiency 

    Nowadays agencies use several tools like Slack, Trello, Asana and GoToMeeting among others to successfully collaborate and in turn waste efficiency.

    Switching between tools = 50% loss in productivity

    By constantly switching between these tools, people loose focus and in turn productivity is reduced.

    High subscription cost to lean teams/individuals

    Subscription prices are high as more tools are needed to get the job done.

    Vabotu is one app that brings efficiency & harmony to your team’s collaboration.

    With Vabotu:

    • Improve efficiency by 40% 

    • Reduce Costs by 80%

      • Save 50% in Time 

    Vasile Tiplea has used this product for one year.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Vasile Tiplea
Vasile Tiplea
Makers
Vasile Tiplea
Vasile Tiplea
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Vasile Tiplea
Vasile TipleaMaker@vasiletiplea · Have an app idea? Let's make it real.
Hello Product Hunt community, Today, I am thrilled to share with you Vabotu: One app that brings efficiency & harmony to your team's collaboration. Please feel free to reach out with comments, suggestions and questions. cheers
Upvote (1)·