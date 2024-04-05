Launches
V7 Go
V7 Go
Automate multi modal tasks using GenAI, reliably, at scale
V7 Go uses generative AI to automate tasks and document processing reliably and at scale, allowing companies to reduce the strain of back-office work and focus on what really matters. V7 Go turns images and documents into structured data.
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
V7 Go
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Alberto Rizzoli
Bill Leaver
Simon Edwardsson
Andrea Azzini
Florence Broderick
. Featured on April 11th, 2024.
V7 Go
is not rated yet. This is V7 Go's first launch.
