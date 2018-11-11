Log InSign up
Uzers

All the essentials for product designers 🎨

Essentials for digital Product Designers. Learn from curated articles, videos, books and podcasts. Everything in one place.

Alan PodemskiMaker@alanpodemski · Founder of Uzers
Hi Hunters! I am the founder of Uzers community which you can recognize from Instagram where we have over 74k followers and we are promoting best design projects (www.instagram.com/uzers.co) Last few weeks I was working on something more valuable which gives really good value for our Community. Statistics say that we have a lot of very young prospects and promising product designers but there wasn't really a place where these wannabes can explore these learning resources in one place. Uzers is not only a website with assets like many others but also great people. We gained feedback and the most common recurring statements about us are: - not spamming, sharing only high-quality assets - transparency and great communication - elegant look & feel It's the first version of the platform but a lot of ideas ahead of us! That's why we opened the Slack group (https://bit.ly/2QzT77P) where we are inviting our followers and creating a place for getting feedbacks, meet each other or even get a job in the design industry. Hope you like it and don't forget to upvote! Alan
