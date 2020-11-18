Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
UXToolset
UXToolset
Components for wireframes, flows, diagrams and documentation
Design Tools
Productivity
+ 1
#3 Product of the Day
Today
Create wireframes, flows, diagrams, prototypes, documentation with draggable components for Sketch & Figma. Use "
ph!uxt
" and get
20% off
.
Inside:
* 1500+ UI components
* 320+ Desktop / Mobile Layouts
* 343 Flows & Diagrams elements
* 236 Components for Handoff
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
28 minutes ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
4 Reviews
5.0/5
Andrzej Miałszygrosz
Maker
Lead UI/UX Designer ● Design Systems
Hi Hunters!
UXToolset
- One product to cover your UX process needs. Improve your daily UX work and create wireframes, flowcharts, user flows, diagrams, prototypes, and handoff documentation with drag & drop fully scalable components for Sketch / Figma.
Inside UXToolset:
Flow Kit
Hundreds of vector flowchart cards, diagram elements, scalable arrows and other components for creating quick sitemaps.
Wireframe Kit
Create wireframes and prototypes faster with 1500+ fully customizable components and ready-to-use layouts.
Handoff Kit
Measure. Note. Comment. Create documentation for the collaborators (i.e. designers or developers) directly inside your design file. How to use it? It’s easy! Just drag & drop components, scale or rotate it and get a professional UX/UI specification directly in your design files.
Main Features:
Resizable components, auto layout, variants and color variables
Easily customizable global styles
Scalable well-organized naming and structure
Predefined text and layer styles
170+ Vector Cards (Flow-Kit)
1500+ UI Components (Wireframe-Kit)
236 Component for Handoff documentation (Handoff-Kit)
320+ Predefined Desktop & Mobile Layouts: Companies, Content, Ecommerce, Features, Footers, Forms, Gallery, Headers, Heroes, Menus, Sections, Pricing, Tables, Testimonials
Compatible with Sketch / Figma
Find out more on
https://uxtoolset.com/
Upvote (1)
Share
1h
Piotr Mitręga
🎈
Front end developer
Awesome!
Upvote (1)
Share
32mins
Mateusz Dembek
UI/Web Designer
I have been testing this product for a week now. It's a must have! :) awesome work guys!
Upvote (1)
Share
32mins
Mateusz Wierzbicki
Product Designer & Webflow Developer
Wow! Great work!
Upvote (1)
Share
22mins
Kamil Klaczek
Great product, Variants in Figma are game changer
Upvote (1)
Share
15mins
Send
Find out more on https://uxtoolset.com/
- Resizable components, auto layout, variants and color variables
- Easily customizable global styles
- Scalable well-organized naming and structure
- Predefined text and layer styles
- 170+ Vector Cards (Flow-Kit)
- 1500+ UI Components (Wireframe-Kit)
- 236 Component for Handoff documentation (Handoff-Kit)
- 320+ Predefined Desktop & Mobile Layouts: Companies, Content, Ecommerce, Features, Footers, Forms, Gallery, Headers, Heroes, Menus, Sections, Pricing, Tables, Testimonials
- Compatible with Sketch / Figma