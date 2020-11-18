  1. Home
UXToolset

Components for wireframes, flows, diagrams and documentation

Create wireframes, flows, diagrams, prototypes, documentation with draggable components for Sketch & Figma. Use "ph!uxt" and get 20% off.
Inside:
* 1500+ UI components
* 320+ Desktop / Mobile Layouts
* 343 Flows & Diagrams elements
* 236 Components for Handoff
Andrzej Miałszygrosz
Maker
Lead UI/UX Designer ● Design Systems
Hi Hunters! UXToolset - One product to cover your UX process needs. Improve your daily UX work and create wireframes, flowcharts, user flows, diagrams, prototypes, and handoff documentation with drag & drop fully scalable components for Sketch / Figma. Inside UXToolset: Flow Kit Hundreds of vector flowchart cards, diagram elements, scalable arrows and other components for creating quick sitemaps. Wireframe Kit Create wireframes and prototypes faster with 1500+ fully customizable components and ready-to-use layouts. Handoff Kit Measure. Note. Comment. Create documentation for the collaborators (i.e. designers or developers) directly inside your design file. How to use it? It’s easy! Just drag & drop components, scale or rotate it and get a professional UX/UI specification directly in your design files. Main Features:
  • Resizable components, auto layout, variants and color variables
  • Easily customizable global styles
  • Scalable well-organized naming and structure
  • Predefined text and layer styles
  • 170+ Vector Cards (Flow-Kit)
  • 1500+ UI Components (Wireframe-Kit)
  • 236 Component for Handoff documentation (Handoff-Kit)
  • 320+ Predefined Desktop & Mobile Layouts: Companies, Content, Ecommerce, Features, Footers, Forms, Gallery, Headers, Heroes, Menus, Sections, Pricing, Tables, Testimonials
  • Compatible with Sketch / Figma
Find out more on https://uxtoolset.com/
Piotr Mitręga
🎈
Front end developer
Awesome!
Mateusz DembekUI/Web Designer
I have been testing this product for a week now. It's a must have! :) awesome work guys!
Mateusz Wierzbicki
Product Designer & Webflow Developer
Wow! Great work!
Kamil Klaczek
Great product, Variants in Figma are game changer
