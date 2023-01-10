Products
UXReport
UXReport
Get your UX done right - comprehensive audit kit
This Notion template is everything you need to get a UX audit done! It will help you evaluate the UX of a product, website, or service in order to identify areas for improvement against hundreds of guidelines.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Notion
by
UXReport - Comprehensive Audit Kit
About this launch
UXReport - Comprehensive Audit Kit
Get your UX Audit Done Easily with our Notion Template
0
reviews
35
followers
Follow for updates
UXReport by
UXReport - Comprehensive Audit Kit
was hunted by
Tsetso Nikolov
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Notion
. Made by
Tsetso Nikolov
. Featured on January 11th, 2023.
UXReport - Comprehensive Audit Kit
is not rated yet. This is UXReport - Comprehensive Audit Kit's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
4
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#96
