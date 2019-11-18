Discussion
Hi Product Hunters 👋, I’m Dmitry, founder of UXReality - the inclusive AI-powered app for mobile user testing that helps to improve conversion rates of mobile websites and apps. Around one year ago I asked myself - is there a tool allowing UXers to know how users experience mobile interfaces? Sure, we have usability labs with their several webcams that record user's face and smartphone screen. Such bulky labs awfully inconvenient to use and analyze data, especially when it comes to small displays. Nothing is clear! In 2019 people deserve a much better tool - something compact and comfortable. Just tap the button and get deep insights! No sooner said than done. Meet our AI-powered prodigy - UXReality app - the best solution for remote and in-house mobile sites and apps UX testing. We have managed to make a selfie camera work as an eye tracker and record facial expressions through facial coding that works simultaneously with voice recording and click-and-scroll tracking. UXReality records not only the screen and clicks but eye movements and facial reactions to seeing through users’ eyes, understanding their feelings, know what they say and think. It allows insights on a radically higher level than other tools and generates a holistic understanding of the “WHY's” of user behavior that site analytics cannot deliver. There is no need for bulky and expensive mobile usability lab, central location, countless hours for understanding results. Analyze gazemaps that reflect live experience (not click-based heatmaps), emotions, scroll recordings, survey responses, etc. Just Tap & Capture!
