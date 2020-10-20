discussion
Colin Pace
MakerCo-Founder at Uxcel
Hi Product Hunters, Colin here representing the Uxcel team! We’re on a mission to make learning UX/UI design a fun and interactive experience. At the moment, our focus is on teaching design definitions and best practices, and we accomplish this with a healthy dose of gamification and microlearnings. Our journey began last year on Instagram. We’d research UX/UI design best practices, create an animated A/B exercise with a countdown timer, and explain the details once time ran out. The experiment blew up, and users started asking us to productize the idea. We’re now several months out of private beta and looking forward to what the Product Hunt community thinks. Here’s the quick product gist of Uxcel... 🎓 Courses offer a structured path to design learning. They take around 5-6 hours to finish and comes with a shareable certificate on completion. 👁 UEye Arcade offers design games created to train your eye. 📅 Weekly Challenge brings the community together to learn around a common subject. We created a very special Weekly Challenge just for Product Hunt! We are still very much in the initial stages, and your feedback is invaluable to us. Please check out Uxcel and let us know what you think! We currently only offer a web app, but it’s a PWA, so it’s easy to save to your home screen. Thank you again for your time, and we’re all eagerly awaiting your constructive criticism!
Marina Yalanska
Design researcher. CMO/Writer at Tubik
@colin_pace congrats to you and all the team, Uxcel is a real gem in a domain of UX design education!
Colin Pace
MakerCo-Founder at Uxcel
@myalanska thank you so much for the kind words! It means a lot to the whole team.
Lazar NikolovPartner @ CodeChem
This app drastically improved my abilities to create clean and modern UI. Talking from experience here. I personally vouch for it! Kudos to @colin_pace, @eugene_kamenets and the Uxcel team!
Gene Kamenets
MakerCo-Founder & CEO at Uxcel.com
@colin_pace @lazar_nikolov1 Thank you Lazar! You're feedback has been super valuable and helped us to improve Uxcel a lot!
Ромашкова Алла
I love Uxcel, it helps me grow as a designer. Thank you for a great product
Share
Colin Pace
MakerCo-Founder at Uxcel
@new_user_d4d147142c thank you! We're working like crazy to create new courses and build new functionality that will help designers around the world grow.
Gene Kamenets
MakerCo-Founder & CEO at Uxcel.com
@new_user_d4d147142c Thank you Alla! We are only getting started 😉
Serg M$V
🎈
My congrats, great product!))
Gene Kamenets
MakerCo-Founder & CEO at Uxcel.com
@serg_mgd Thank you, brother 💪
Kara BruceBMX, UX Design, Marketing
If like me, you’ve been waiting for someone to gameify UX/UI learning and testing then this is 100% worth a go! It’s one of the things that helped during the pandemic when general application was too much but I wanted to stay involved. Great product, great team and customer service! Don’t be afraid to send them suggestions, they truly are looking to create a greater user experience, for learning user experience!
