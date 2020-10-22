discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Arthur Bodolec
Hunter
Designer, Co-founder @feedly
Hi Hunters, 8 years ago I was documenting user flows for myself to help me design the new search flow for feedly mobile. UXArchive was born. Since then UXArchive became the leading destination for the mobile community to get inspired by mobile flows. Today UXArchive is joining Waldo: new look, more apps, more flows.
Share
Alexander Sandberg
This is amazing.
Share
Amine Bellakrid
Maker
Co-founder & CEO at Waldo.io
Thank you @abrodo for the hunt! I have been a user of UXArchive since day 1 and I can't be more excited to keep UXArchive a relevant and useful resource for the mobile community. Hi PH! As a product manager/designer, one of the most common issues I encountered when I was tasked to design a new flow is getting inspiration. So back in the days, I would download cool apps on my phone, take screenshots, and organize them by user flows for inspiration. This process was manual and tedious... until http://uxarchive.com/ launched 8 years ago. Today, we are excited to continue supporting and maintaining the largest library of mobile flows. Thanks to the technology we developed at Waldo - the world’s first no-code testing platform - flows from the leading mobile apps are automatically kept up-to-date, at scale, making UX archive the world’s broadest library of users flows. What is new? 🔑 Get access to more than +150 apps, +1000 flows and +10000 screens 📥 Download assets from any of the mobile flows 🏞️ Embed flows in anywhere *We'd love to get some feedback on overall experience. I'm also happy to answer some questions!*
Share