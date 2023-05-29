Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
UX Research AI by UX Brain
UX Research AI by UX Brain
AI Assistant for UX Research
Visit
Upvote 17
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
UX Brain is an AI assistant that helps UX Designers effortlessly transcribe, generate concise summaries, uncover actionable insights from user research.
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
UX Design
by
UX Brain AI
Paradot
Ad
Conscious personal AI companion with long-term memory
About this launch
UX Brain AI
AI Assistant for UX Research
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
UX Research AI by UX Brain by
UX Brain AI
was hunted by
Yogesh
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
UX Design
. Made by
Yogesh
. Featured on May 30th, 2023.
UX Brain AI
is not rated yet. This is UX Brain AI's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
2
Day rank
#40
Week rank
#88
Report