Home
Product
UX Portfolio Playbook
Ranked #7 for today
UX Portfolio Playbook
Step-by-step system to getting you hired
50%
Free Options
Get a UX job. Stress-free.
Applications, interviews, creating your first UX portfolio, and more.
Your UX application knowledge-base in Notion.
Launched in
UX Design
,
Design resources
,
Notion
by
UX Portfolio Playbook
About this launch
UX Portfolio Playbook
Step-by-step system to getting you hired.
7
reviews
36
followers
UX Portfolio Playbook by
UX Portfolio Playbook
was hunted by
Christopher Nguyen
in
UX Design
,
Design resources
,
Notion
. Made by
Christopher Nguyen
. Featured on August 15th, 2022.
UX Portfolio Playbook
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 7 users. This is UX Portfolio Playbook's first launch.
Upvotes
33
Comments
9
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#7
