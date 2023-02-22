Products
Home
→
Product
→
UX Must Follow
Ranked #18 for today
UX Must Follow
Follow them for design insights, and a little bit of UX fun
Curated by Arvin Dizon & Designed by Manuel Ogomigo. Follow them for design goodness, insightful tips, and a little bit of UX fun! Let’s go! 🤘
Launched in
User Experience
,
UX Design
by
UX Must Follow
About this launch
UX Must Follow
Follow Them for Design Insights, and a Little Bit of UX Fun!
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
UX Must Follow by
UX Must Follow
was hunted by
Manuel Ogomigo
in
User Experience
,
UX Design
. Made by
Manuel Ogomigo
. Featured on February 25th, 2023.
UX Must Follow
is not rated yet. This is UX Must Follow's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
3
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#260
Report