UX Masterclass.design

Adrien Montcoudiol
Hunter
Product & UX Consulting
Really happy to share with you the work of my friend, and super talented UX designer, Micka. This resource is the best I know to quickly grasp UX design best practices & tools.
Thanks @adrienm for hunting me! Hello ProductHunt! I'm super excited! UXMasterclass.design is the results of two things: 1. I wanted to help some Product Manager and designer friends get into the UX design world more easily. I couldn't find practical and actionable resources so I decided to create my own based on learnings and experiences. 2. Instead of creating long video tutorials I've tried to designed an effective space where you could dive into if you wish to start mastering any subject. It's as simple as a duplicable Notion space with definitions, best practices, quick screen recording tutorials and 3-4 external link to deep-dive on each subjects. While 80% of its content is free, I've also created a premium pack focused on the kickstart of your UX projects. It also includes my top 20+ Figma libraries I use most (personally designed or aggregated over the years), a master product design checklist and my freelancing toolbox for Product Design. I hope you will find its content useful and easily actionnable for you too. And of course, if you’ve got questions about it, ask me with a comment 🤓