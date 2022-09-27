Products
This is the latest launch from UX Playbook
See UX Playbook’s 5 previous launches →
UX Interview Masterclass
#11 for today
UX Interview Masterclass
Ace your UX interviews and get hired
40% OFF
Payment Required
17 micro-video lessons to ace your upcoming UX interviews. In 1 hour, you’ll learn how to walk into your next interview, with confidence, and get hired.
Launched in
UX Design
Career
Notion
UX Playbook
About this launch
UX Playbook
No more UX bootcamps & online design courses.
1
284
UX Interview Masterclass by UX Playbook
UX Playbook
Christopher Nguyen
UX Design
Career
Notion
Christopher Nguyen
Bri
Featured on October 3rd, 2022.
UX Playbook
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on May 16th, 2021.
3
3
#11
#9
