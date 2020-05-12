UX Hunting Kit
The ultimate toolkit for your next design job hunt
James Andrews-Coulter
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋 First time launcher here, so bear with me while I learn more about Product Hunt and how to improve upon UX Hunting Kit. ☝️ About UX Hunting Kit helps designer job-seekers power up their job search via a curated library of FREE, tried and true tools. Whether you're building your portfolio, looking for expert advice, or seeking fresh job opportunities - UX Hunting Kit is here to equip you. 👈 Background I'm a Designer, Recruiter, and Mentor who built this tool in his favourite tool to scratch his own itch, and then thought he could share it and scratch other people's itches too. Want to hang out? Follow me on Twitter or subscribe here to stay tuned for what is coming for UX Hunting Kit 🍻
Love the clean-cut feel. Excited to see what's in store!
Thanks @imogencastledine , and I can't wait to share!
