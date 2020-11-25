  1. Home
  2.  → UX Database

UX Database

The biggest free curated product design resources & tools

Free Product Database with more than 600+ curated products divided in 8 categories and 47 subcategories, ranging from user research to visual and interface design resources or design management, plus a product design newsletter to stay up to date.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Juan Jesús Millo
Maker
Let me introduce you to the UX Database, an evolution of the UX Newsletter that we have been sending out since May on a weekly basis. I've always had a need to be continually looking for products that would solve my design problems and then I saw that I wasn't alone, that many were asking me how to get certain results by using tools. This is how the UX Database was born, a compendium of tools, processes and methodologies categorised into 46 sections so that you can quickly find what you need among more than 600 personally-cured products. You can always search for new products or, on the other hand, be more passive and receive a constantly evolving weekly newsletter containing product theory, tools, resources and new content and features from the UX Database. The next part is really cool; a learning roadmap on product design, all based on free multimedia material, with the aim of a person learning on their own, with this and exercises that I will design, and it is not a quick 3 month course, but a serious roadmap, starting from the basics of design and its involvement in society, not "How to use Figma" or "20 UX/UI trends 2015", but this will be for next year. Any feedback, positive or negative, please let me know at jmillo@uxdatabase.io in case you see something that is broken, any new functionality you see of value, proposals of all kinds, anything 💜 Thank you very much, you are all wonderful people.
Share
Dario VillenaProduct led growth and research in tech
@uxdatabase @juan_jesus_millo Congratulations, one of the best tools out there, you have been doing an awesome job for the last years. Not a product of a weekend. Thanks for sharing with the community! Best of luck!
Share