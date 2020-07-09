  1. Home
Uviba Unified Payments

Integrate all payment channels via one single API

Go global from day 1.
Uviba gives you a unified API to launch a checkout flow that combines Stripe, PayPal, and many other payment methods you might need, with no custom code required.
Ibrahim Hasanov
Maker
Hey everyone, I'm the founder of Uviba. Uviba lets you integrate with every payment gateway (120+) with one single line of code. Our goal is to enable companies to go global from day one. Uviba gives you a unified API to launch a checkout flow that combines Stripe, PayPal, and many other payment methods you might need, with no custom code required. - 🔗 Combine any Payment Processor and integrate them as easily as Stripe - 💻 Track all payments, refunds disputes through one dashboard - ⚡ Power of Deciding who wins the dispute. I'm happy to answer any questions you have!
