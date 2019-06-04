Uviba - Accept Bank Payments

💸 Accept bank payments instantly with 👨💻 few lines of code. Brand new way to accept payments for high volume transactions 🚀.
- 2X cheaper than Card Payments 🎁
- Less Chargebacks 💩
- No dispute limits 🙅♂️
Yasar Elesgerov@yasar_elesgerov
I have not integrated yet, but loved the concept!
Ibrahim HasanovMaker@ibrahim_hasanov
@yasar_elesgerov thank you for the feedback! I saw you signed up, just write to support, I will help you :)
Ibrahim HasanovMaker@ibrahim_hasanov
Hey PH – Ibrahim from Uviba introducing instant bank transfers. I and my team had been working on this product over a year (we had to). And now we finally launched! Here are the problem and solution for it. 🤔 Problem - Traditional Bank Transfers: wait 7 days to see it failed or not. - High rates: 2.9% and with new Stripe Chargebacks ☠ it is 3.3% now, if you add Relay, it just goes up. It is not fair for most of the startups. ❌❌❌ - Dispute Limits: if you have more than 1% of disputes, you are simply out of business ❌❌❌. Master and Visa card network, Stripe and others froze your account ❄️❄️❄️ - Frauds: With card transactions, there is a high risk of Frauds 💸💸💸 🛠 Solution - Instant Bank Transfers: customers log in to their bank and pay you 🏃 - 2X Cheaper: 1.7% save you 💰💰💰 - No Dispute limits: Get 99% disputes, none cares 🙅♂️🙅♂️🙅♂️ - Almost No Fraud: Have you ever see someone stole someone else bank password? It is much more secure than cards 🔐🔐🔐
