Home
→
Product
→
Uterinekind
Uterinekind
Better symptom tracking
Uterinekind is a free female health app for tracking symptoms, education & support and improving diagnosis for conditions like PCOS. 10% of in-app purchases fund research. Visit www.uterinekind.com
Launched in
Android
FemTech
Health
by
Uterinekind
About this launch
Uterinekind
Better symptom tracking
0
reviews
10
followers
Uterinekind by
Uterinekind
was hunted by
Xavier Vanvlasselaer
in
Android
,
FemTech
,
Health
. Made by
Xavier Vanvlasselaer
. Featured on April 28th, 2023.
Uterinekind
is not rated yet. This is Uterinekind's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
