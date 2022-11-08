Products
This is the latest launch from UseSQL
See UseSQL’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → UseSQL for Web Scraping
UseSQL for Web Scraping
Ranked #13 for today

UseSQL for Web Scraping

Extract information from websites using SQL

Payment Required
Extract information from websites using SQL. Integrate your data across the apps you already use with UseSQL.
Launched in Web App, API, Developer Tools
UseSQL
About this launch
UseSQL
UseSQLUse SQL across your Google Sheets, APIs, Airtables, and more
0
reviews
10
followers
UseSQL for Web Scraping by
UseSQL
was hunted by
Dylan Roy
in Web App, API, Developer Tools. Made by
Dylan Roy
Featured on November 9th, 2022.
UseSQL
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 25th, 2021.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#89