usernameCLI

Very often while registering to new websites we try to keep the same username across all the websites.
I created a simple command line tool to find out the availability of your favorite username right from your CLI. Find out the availability on a particular website or all the websites in an instant.
gaurav shankarMaker@gaurav_shankar
Very often while registering to new websites we try to keep the same username across all the websites. Sometimes the username is available and sometimes it’s not. I created a simple tool to find out the availability of your favorite username across 140+ web apps in an instant. Although a couple of web apps are already present for this, I felt the need of having a CLI to do the same. Contrary to the web apps where you search the username across all the websites, using the CLI you can get the list of all supported web apps and query the one you want or all of them. What makes this tool more special is, it's my first PD launch. Show some love with hugs or bugs. ;)
Heavy Metal@heavymetal2
