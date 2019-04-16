UserGuiding 2.0

UserGuiding helps product teams create interactive user manuals, without coding!
With better user onboarding, you'll increase product adoption and retention while decreasing your customer support costs.
Discussion
Muhammet EnginarMaker@muhammet_enginar · Co-Founder @UserGuiding
Hi Hunters, Muhammet here, CTO & co-founder of UserGuiding, I feel very proud of the latest version of our product. We built UserGuiding to take a very common hassle out of all makers - teaching how your product works to your users. Since our launch last year, we feel very lucky to work closely with hundreds of product teams and individual makers. Upon their very precious feedback, I gladly announce new features of UserGuiding: - Onboarding checklists with our Assistant, - More detailed customization with Themes, - More control over your guides via our panel. - ZIP Code, phone number and email validation for Input fields. - And the usage of global JS variables as custom attributes for segmentation. We are very curious about what makers think about the latest version of UserGuiding. We will be very happy to answer all of your questions. Fun fact: Out of 2.4M+ walkthroughs shown to end users with UserGuiding, 43% of users completed all steps of a walkthrough and 45% of users skipped guides on the first step.
Alptekin@alptekincan · Product Designer
