Christopher Chae
Maker
Hey PH! 👋 When we launched our first version of our product, Pixelic on Product Hunt, we received amazing feedback and so much support from the community! We’re always thankful for your support. Today is an exciting day for the Pixelic team, as we’re launching another powerful toolset to empower product designers to do more. Introducing Userflows for Figma — a new, better way to create user flows for Figma designs. Here are the key features: ☝️Directly import your Figma file(s) into Pixelic, and quickly create user flows using frames. ✌️ 2-way sync with Slack — we still have it! Share **entire** user flow with your team via Slack, get feedback from Slack threads! ✅ Comment & collaborate on user flows, turn them into tasks! ✨No need to update your user flows, you can automate them! Pixelic’s seamless Figma sync feature allows you to automatically update user flows as you make changes in Figma. 🙏 Userflows for Figma by Pixelic is a free tool, up to 10 users for now. Let us know what you think! Excited to hear your thoughts! Chris, Co-founder
This is really nice, it solves the real problem which we face on daily basis of, asking people to Figma again and again or we taking screenshots and sending across on Slack! A huge help!! Thanks :) How did you guys come up with this? What problems were you facing, which Pixelic was solving?
This is brilliant! I think it takes collaboration on design to another level. Will definitely try it out on my Slack workspaces. Congratulations your Product Hunt launch!
