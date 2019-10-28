Discussion
Jesper Klingenberg
Hunter
Been using this for a while now and we've seen a tremendous improvement to our activation rate. My favorite part is the checklist that is integrated with the different flows - it works!
Maker
Thanks @klngnbrg for posting! Hello Product Hunt! I made Userflow since I couldn’t find a capable enough solution for a product I was working on last year. Most products I looked at either only supported standard linear guides with a series of “Next” buttons, or they were way too expensive and/or complicated. I ended up hardcoding a very detailed onboarding guide. That birthed the idea for Userflow. About 8 months ago, that originally hardcoded onboarding guide was replaced with the very first guide made entirely with Userflow. It worked just as well. Since then, Userflow has only gotten better and smarter. We have a super intuitive Flow Builder. Our special sauce is our triggers (“if this, then that” rules) that can react any anything in a web app. Our flows can also branch, so you can skip steps or fork users’ paths depending on their previous behavior/attributes. Recently we added support for get-started-checklists. LAUNCH DISCOUNT: I’d like to offer a 30% discount on first year’s Userflow to the ProductHunt community. Just tell us the words “product hunt” before subscribing, and we’ll add it to your account. I would love to hear feedback or questions. Thanks, Sebastian
