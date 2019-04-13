UserBuddy
Find out if your favorite username is available
#4 Product of the DayToday
UserBuddy is a simple tool that lets you check the availability of your favorite username almost instantly across 50+ social media platforms.
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
Congratulations Vlad on the launch! Is very to use UserBuddy. I just type the username i want and in less then 1 minute the search does for me and the results is shown. Well done for making this amazing simple tool!
Vlad AlecuMaker@vlad_arts · Author & Entrepreneur
@fajarsiddiq Thanks!
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
@vlad_arts you're most welcome Vlad!
An@anthemaker · 16 years old, student
Great & very useful website! 👍 Here are just some quick thoughts for improvements in the future: - it would be cool to have a "fast"-option which just checks the top 5 to 10 sites - it would be great if you'd make the "doesn't exist" results more readable
Vlad AlecuMaker@vlad_arts · Author & Entrepreneur
@anthemaker Thanks for the feedback!
Hovo Evans@hovo_evans · tech geek and trendy stuff lover
Great idea and very cool implementation :)
