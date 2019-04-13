Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → UserBuddy

UserBuddy

Find out if your favorite username is available

get it
#4 Product of the DayToday
UserBuddy is a simple tool that lets you check the availability of your favorite username almost instantly across 50+ social media platforms.
Around the web
UserBuddy - Find out if your favorite username is available - SteemitFind out if your favorite username is available UserBuddy, was manufactured by Vlad Alecu, is a simple tool, which will allow you to verify in more than 50 social networking platforms, if there already exists a username, product or brand. Hope you like this hunt!
Steemitcelinavisaez (58)
Makers Up on Twitter🔍 UserBuddy by @vldalecu lets you easily and painlessly check the availability of your favorite username. 👉 https://t.co/SdzlYJwbAE
Twittermakersup
Miguel Piedrafita👨🏻‍💻 on TwitterJust discovered @user_buddy, an app that allows you to check where is your username taken. It's one of the smoothest sites I've ever found, and made by another young coder! 👨‍💻 Live on @ProductHunt today👇 https://t.co/cPH7CcG7ck
Twitterm1guelpf
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Vlad Alecu
Vlad Alecu
Makers
Vlad Alecu
Vlad Alecu
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Fajar Siddiq
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
Congratulations Vlad on the launch! Is very to use UserBuddy. I just type the username i want and in less then 1 minute the search does for me and the results is shown. Well done for making this amazing simple tool!
Upvote (2)·
Vlad Alecu
Vlad AlecuMaker@vlad_arts · Author & Entrepreneur
@fajarsiddiq Thanks!
Upvote (2)·
Fajar Siddiq
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
@vlad_arts you're most welcome Vlad!
Upvote (1)·
An
An@anthemaker · 16 years old, student
Great & very useful website! 👍 Here are just some quick thoughts for improvements in the future: - it would be cool to have a "fast"-option which just checks the top 5 to 10 sites - it would be great if you'd make the "doesn't exist" results more readable
Upvote (1)·
Vlad Alecu
Vlad AlecuMaker@vlad_arts · Author & Entrepreneur
@anthemaker Thanks for the feedback!
Upvote ·
Hovo Evans
Hovo Evans@hovo_evans · tech geek and trendy stuff lover
Great idea and very cool implementation :)
Upvote ·