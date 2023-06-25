Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
This is the latest launch from User Evaluation
See User Evaluation’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → User Evaluation AI Chat
User Evaluation AI Chat

User Evaluation AI Chat

Analyze your customer conversations with a multimodal chat

Free
Embed
Upload any file, chat with AI to reveal your user insights. Accurate responses, stunning visualizations, better product decisions. User Evaluation empowers researchers, PMs, designers and founders with data-driven discoveries.
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
 by
User Evaluation
Haggle
Haggle
Ad
Turn your website visitors into sales-qualified leads
About this launch
User Evaluation
User EvaluationThe magical research analysis tool ✨
0
reviews
191
followers
User Evaluation AI Chat by
User Evaluation
was hunted by
Tash Ahmed
in Productivity, User Experience, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Tash Ahmed
. Featured on June 28th, 2023.
User Evaluation
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 31st, 2022.
Upvotes
30
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-