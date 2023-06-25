Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from User Evaluation
See User Evaluation’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
User Evaluation AI Chat
User Evaluation AI Chat
Analyze your customer conversations with a multimodal chat
Visit
Upvote 30
50% Off
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Upload any file, chat with AI to reveal your user insights. Accurate responses, stunning visualizations, better product decisions. User Evaluation empowers researchers, PMs, designers and founders with data-driven discoveries.
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
by
User Evaluation
Haggle
Ad
Turn your website visitors into sales-qualified leads
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
User Evaluation
The magical research analysis tool ✨
0
reviews
191
followers
Follow for updates
User Evaluation AI Chat by
User Evaluation
was hunted by
Tash Ahmed
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Tash Ahmed
. Featured on June 28th, 2023.
User Evaluation
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 31st, 2022.
Upvotes
30
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report