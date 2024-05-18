Launches
This is the latest launch from User Evaluation
User Evaluation AI
User Evaluation AI
AI agent that conducts your user interviews
User Evaluation's AI Sidekick is an AI-powered qualitative research agent that conducts and analyzes interviews. Get audio, transcripts, and detailed summaries, plus insights from multiple interviews—all with the ease of AII automation.
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
by
User Evaluation
User Evaluation
The magical research analysis tool ✨
Featured on May 19th, 2024.
User Evaluation
is rated
5/5 ★
It first launched on December 31st, 2022.
Upvotes
30
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
