  1. Home
  2.  → UseMySound

UseMySound

Free music every week for videos, ads, games & podcasts

UseMySound offers self-produced royalty free music for any kind of visual content. For free or for a little support. For both personal or commercial purposes. No paid subscription or registration required ✌️.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Anton Bunin
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! Thanks to @alexanderisora for hunting us. Once, over a beer with @pavel_grekov we came up with an idea of turning our hobby into something more than a hobby. So we decided to create UseMySound, a place where you can get music for your purposes for free and don't worry about copyright strikes, paid subscriptions and stuff. Kind of Unsplash for music. We're happy to get some feedback and answer your questions. Due to being totally unknown, we'd appreciate you following us on instagram, twitter and youtube. If you're making music - join us, let's develop UseMySound together! Cheers!
Share
Alexander Isora 🦄
Hunter
Founder @ Unicorn Platform.
@pavel_grekov @anton_bunin I love music, I love the idea, I love you guys. Good luck!
Share