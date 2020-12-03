discussion
Anton Bunin
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! Thanks to @alexanderisora for hunting us. Once, over a beer with @pavel_grekov we came up with an idea of turning our hobby into something more than a hobby. So we decided to create UseMySound, a place where you can get music for your purposes for free and don't worry about copyright strikes, paid subscriptions and stuff. Kind of Unsplash for music. We're happy to get some feedback and answer your questions. Due to being totally unknown, we'd appreciate you following us on instagram, twitter and youtube. If you're making music - join us, let's develop UseMySound together! Cheers!
@pavel_grekov @anton_bunin I love music, I love the idea, I love you guys. Good luck!