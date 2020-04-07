Discussion
Constantine Ignatenko
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, I’m Constantine, co-founder of Usefirst. Do you know when you’ll be worth $1 million? When will your financial dreams come true? Our app not only answers these questions but also helps you achieve financial well-being. Take a look at this cartoon: https://ibb.co/9nLGRyr. Do you think it’s funny? This cartoon highlights the reason why we’re here. I believe financial planning is handicapped and not disrupted yet. Usefirst will predict your future net worth after applying different financial management scenarios (bad and good ones), taking into account your lifestyle and financial behavior. We’ve analyzed a tremendous amount of data to build our model. It’s a result of research covering statistics, demographics, macroeconomics and behavioral economics. Yes, it's pretty complicated itself, but please don't be afraid. All you need to do is just to connect your bank accounts (we use Plaid), enter your assets and liabilities and answer a few questions. It won't take more than 5 minutes. While everyone is expecting a recession, wealth problems everywhere are escalating. People are starting to think more carefully about how to spend their money. We want to help people. For example, our daily budget feature will help you build a savings habit by controlling daily spendings. Please take into account that subscription cancellation and bill negotiation (to be released soon) services are currently in beta. We will also have some very interesting updates soon. Your feedback would be extremely valuable for us. I believe we can create great things. I dropped out of university and quit a great job to launch Usefirst. Please feel free to share your thoughts by emailing me at constantine@usefirst.me or writing comments below. A limited offer for a 6-month subscription that gives a 45% discount is available during this month. If you contact us via our in-app chat and mention @ProductHunt, we'll give you an extra discount. Thank you all!
Nice product, very useful right now.
Excellent work guys!
Maker
Hey guys, I'm Maxim, CTO at Usefirst. It'd be great to hear your thoughts on our app. If you have any questions, just let me know