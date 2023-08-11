Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
usedge
usedge
Innovate faster with powerful insights from real end-users.
Visit
Upvote 15
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Organize and classify data collected from listening and observing users through qualitative workshop sessions.
Launched in
User Experience
Analytics
Data & Analytics
by
Usedge
Marmof
Ad
Original material for your site, emails, ads & blogs
About this launch
Usedge
Research solution for UX Design teams
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
usedge by
Usedge
was hunted by
Layal Jebran
in
User Experience
,
Analytics
,
Data & Analytics
. Featured on August 12th, 2023.
Usedge
is not rated yet. This is Usedge's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report