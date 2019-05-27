Log InSign up
useAnimations

An animated icon library for your projects

Animated icons (micro-animations) in Lottie Framework and After Effects for immediate implementation to your apps or websites. Download fo FREE! 🎁
austin faure
 
Helpful
  • austin faure
    austin faureSoftware developer
    Pros: 

    Super well designed, light weight and easy to implement

    Cons: 

    None

    Stoked to have this as a new go-to resource for any dev project.

    austin faure has used this product for one day.
Patrik SvobodaMaker@patriksvob
Hello, Product Hunt! I am so proud of launching my second project for anyone who codes website, mobile apps or just makes cool designs. I have created some micro-animations for you which are based on Feather icons. So feel free to use them as you want, either for your personal or commercial projects. I am constantly adding new animations every week to the library. So if you have any special request for a specific icon, let me know in the comment. I hope you will like it and if you do, I would love to hear your feedback! 😊
austin faure@austin_faure · Software developer
@patriksvob Love this idea!! Great work. I will be trying these out on our site.
Patrik SvobodaMaker@patriksvob
@austin_faure It's great to hear that! Let me know after you will use it.
Tuan Anh Phung@phung_cz · Front end developer
Really nice work @patriksvob, I'll definitely try it out on some of my side projects :))
Patrik SvobodaMaker@patriksvob
@phung_cz Cool! Let me know after you will use it 😉 I would like to see it on your side projects.
