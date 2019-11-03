US Remote Work Trends with Census Data

Discussion
Vivek Nair
Maker
Hey PH! 🎊 Remote work has been top of mind for many companies recently, and technology managers are increasingly looking for analytical ways to motivate hiring remote team members. But, @doug_safreno and I noticed that there were no available tools to view remote trends for US cities with actual census data. U.S. Remote Work Trends collects data from the US Census Bureau about remote work and displays that data in an easily digestible format. Did you know that… - 🤑6 of the top 10 remote cities have a median income of $100,000 - 🏭 10 of the bottom 10 remote cities are blue collar cities with heavy manufacturing or agricultural sectors - 🏝4 of the top 10 remote cities are Southern California beach cities such as Encinitas and Santa Monica. What did you learn with Remote Work Trends? What other visualizations or analytics should I add to enhance the product?
