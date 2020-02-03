  1. Home
US Dollar Inflation Calculator

Calculate the value of the US dollar adjusted for inflation

💵 Calculate the value of the US dollar over time. This calculator takes inflation rates from past years and compares them to the value of the US dollar today. Count your salary inflation, price inflation or predict future inflation.
Discussion
Vlad A. Gozman
👋 Hello Product Hunters, Vlad from the involve.me team here. 🧲 We made this quick and straight forward financial education tool to help personal finance professionals capture more website visitors by providing value. 💡 The average American’s savings account has a 0.09% interest rate. The US dollar inflation rate was 1.76% in 2019, 2.49% in 2018 and 2.13% in 2017. 💸 Savings accounts are not adjusted for inflation and most people have no idea. Inadequate savings accounts and lack of financial literacy are costing consumers money while they’re trying to save. 🆓 This calculator is free to embed on any website and can be modified to fit any brand or make different financial calculations. 🤖 Best thing? No coding skills are required to create a calculator like this for your website!
Razvan Aurariu
We've built this calculator entirely in the drag & drop interface of involve.me. Check it out, take this or one of the 100+ other templates and customize your own web calculator: https://www.involve.me/calculator/
Vlad A. Gozman
Tons of use cases to cover, from simple price calculations to product configurators and digital sales assistance.
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
Great to have a page to point people to when it comes to inflation, bonus points for the interactive calculator :)
Vlad A. Gozman
