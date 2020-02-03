US Dollar Inflation Calculator
Calculate the value of the US dollar adjusted for inflation
Discussion
👋 Hello Product Hunters, Vlad from the involve.me team here. 🧲 We made this quick and straight forward financial education tool to help personal finance professionals capture more website visitors by providing value. 💡 The average American’s savings account has a 0.09% interest rate. The US dollar inflation rate was 1.76% in 2019, 2.49% in 2018 and 2.13% in 2017. 💸 Savings accounts are not adjusted for inflation and most people have no idea. Inadequate savings accounts and lack of financial literacy are costing consumers money while they’re trying to save. 🆓 This calculator is free to embed on any website and can be modified to fit any brand or make different financial calculations. 🤖 Best thing? No coding skills are required to create a calculator like this for your website!
We've built this calculator entirely in the drag & drop interface of involve.me. Check it out, take this or one of the 100+ other templates and customize your own web calculator: https://www.involve.me/calculator/
Tons of use cases to cover, from simple price calculations to product configurators and digital sales assistance.
Great to have a page to point people to when it comes to inflation, bonus points for the interactive calculator :)
