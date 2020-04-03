Urspace jobs
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I'm Don, one of the co-founders at urspace. With everything going on, we wanted to think of a way we could do bit of good and help our friends who were losing jobs and offers due to COVID-19. So Vanessa, Emily, and I are launching this job board with urspace to put open positions in one place and get the right talent in front of recruiters. We'll screen resumes ourselves and connect qualified candidates to verified recruiters, and we'll update the job board every day. If you're seeking a job, submit your resume and check out open positions. If you're a recruiter, you can post a job and/or fill out our form to get matched with top talent. Check out our core product at urspace.io (we build portfolio websites for the new generation of makers and creatives), but this job board and the 1:1's are open to everyone. We hope this helps alleviate some stress and we hope we can help out the world at least a bit! 💙
Scrambled to get this up over the last week, hopefully some of you will find it helpful! Please let us know if there's any info that's not up to date~
