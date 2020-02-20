Discussion
Hey everyone 👋 I'm Don, one of the co-founders at urspace! Vanessa, Emily, and I started this a while ago out of the frustrations we felt around having to update our personal websites while trying to find a job in tech. We found that there weren't any proper WYSIWYG platforms that helped us convey our personalities, and we found that we were copying and pasting the same information from our resumes and LinkedIn profiles. We're building urspace to lighten the burden of finding a job or internship—an already stressful process for students and new grads. In a world where putting yourself online can be daunting, urspace is a safe haven for your history of work and growth to come. We hope you sign up and join the community we're building, we've got a lot of fun stuff planned. 😊
As someone who was recruiting for software engineering positions last year, I wish I had spent more time studying my technicals instead of struggling to build a portfolio that balanced both beautiful design and utilitarian function. Glad to see that someone has tackled that problem!
Super excited to share what we've been working on! If you're a college student/new grad looking for an easy way to communicate who you are for recruiting, check us out :)
