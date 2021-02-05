  1. Home
Urlcast.io

Hide an URL as long as you want

Enter a link to any web resource to get a new one that you can schedule to be released at a time of your choice and share it to keep your audience engaged.
Daniel Hernández
Keep it going 🚶
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 I’m happy to present Urlcast.io, a waiting room for your next release 🚀 🛠 How does it work? It’s simple - enter a url and you will be returned a different one that will take everyone who has it to a waiting room with a countdown to your release. when the counter reaches 0, everybody will be redirected to the original url. I’m looking forward to seeing your feedback and question the the comments.
Jose Antonio 🗿
Estamos por que se puede
This application can be a great solution when it comes to creating hype and expectation for your website, it's great! 👌🏽👀
