Daniel Hernández
MakerKeep it going 🚶
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 I’m happy to present Urlcast.io, a waiting room for your next release 🚀 🛠 How does it work? It’s simple - enter a url and you will be returned a different one that will take everyone who has it to a waiting room with a countdown to your release. when the counter reaches 0, everybody will be redirected to the original url. I’m looking forward to seeing your feedback and question the the comments.
This application can be a great solution when it comes to creating hype and expectation for your website, it's great! 👌🏽👀