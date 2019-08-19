Discussion
Kesara
Hello makers and hunters, I have created a very powerful URL Shortener app and published it as an open-source project under the MIT license. **ABOUT** Share links and track clicks with our open-source URL Shortener We are doing nothing but serving you with short URLs and our statistics are open to everyone. This is an open-source project build in Devro LABS with React. With our Shortener, you could have very short URLs even with one letter. Your URLs and clicks are open to everyone so no hide and seek game behind us. I hope you will enjoy this useful open-source app. Appreciate your comments and feedback.
clean UI 👌
