  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Urban Green
    Urban Green

    Urban Green

    Let's make your city bloom

    Free
    Transform your city with Urban Green! 🌿✨ Adopt local plants, get care tips from Gemini AI, and earn achievements. Let's make our cities greener and more sustainable together 🌱.
    Launched in
    Artificial Intelligence
    Climate Tech
     by
    Urban Green
    Zinnect.com
    Zinnect.com
    Ad
    Build and grow your network through contact centric todos
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Firebase
    Gemini AI
    About this launch
    Urban Green
    Urban GreenLet's make your city bloom.
    0
    reviews
    18
    followers
    Urban Green by
    Urban Green
    was hunted by
    Till Brügmann
    in Artificial Intelligence, Climate Tech. Made by
    Till Brügmann
    . Featured on September 20th, 2024.
    Urban Green
    is not rated yet. This is Urban Green's first launch.
    Upvotes
    18
    Vote chart
    Comments
    5
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -