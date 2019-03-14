💬 The more you grow in users, the more feedback you'll get as in feature requests or bug reports. With Upvoty you can easily manage all of your client feedback and with feature voting, you always know what to build next.
Reviews
- Pros:
It's simpel in useCons:
I can 't think off anything right now
Easy in usrLisette Verhees has used this product for one day.
MikeMaker@startupwithmike · Founder of Vindy, Upvoty & Streaky
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 I've build Upvoty while scratching my own itch. With my other startups I was overwhelmed by user feedback and I needed a way to manage all the feedback from my users and a way to communicate clearly about it. So, that's why I've built Upvoty! With Upvoty you are able to collect all of your client feedback in 1 simple overview. It's really easy to install the feedback boards and product roadmap within your own website or app via the widget. You can even integrate your own user accounts. Feel free to check it out at Upvoty.com and try it for free! Thanks! I would love to hear your feedback 🙌
