Upto App
A shared calendar for friends
Upto is a "shared calendar"-like social networking platform focused on allowing users to playfully share upcoming plans with their peers and organize shared ones.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Events
,
Calendar
Upto App
About this launch
Upto App
A fresh take on calendar-sharing
Upto App by
Upto App
was hunted by
Felippe Wick
in
Productivity
,
Events
,
Calendar
. Made by
Felippe Wick
. Featured on December 15th, 2022.
Upto App
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. This is Upto App's first launch.
