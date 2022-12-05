  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Upto App
Upto App

Upto App

A shared calendar for friends

Free
Upto is a "shared calendar"-like social networking platform focused on allowing users to playfully share upcoming plans with their peers and organize shared ones.
Launched in Productivity, Events, Calendar +1 by
Upto App
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Upto App
Upto AppA fresh take on calendar-sharing
4reviews
Upto App by
Upto App
was hunted by
Felippe Wick
in Productivity, Events, Calendar. Made by
Felippe Wick
. Featured on December 15th, 2022.
Upto App
is rated 5/5 by 4 users. This is Upto App's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#205