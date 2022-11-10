Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Upsolver SQLake
Upsolver SQLake
Write a query, get a pipeline
Visit
Upvote 3
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
- Streaming plus batch in a single pipeline platform - No Airflow - orchestration inferred from data - Try it free for 30 days, then $99 / TB of data ingested | unlimited free pipelines.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Data & Analytics
,
Database
by
Upsolver SQLake
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded into your product
About this launch
Upsolver SQLake
Build pipelines - not DAGs. Write a query, get a pipeline.
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Upsolver SQLake by
Upsolver SQLake
was hunted by
Ryan Garrett
in
Developer Tools
,
Data & Analytics
,
Database
. Made by
Ori Rafael
. Featured on November 11th, 2022.
Upsolver SQLake
is not rated yet. This is Upsolver SQLake's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#209
Report