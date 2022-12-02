Products
UpsellPlus Checkout Offers
UpsellPlus Checkout Offers
Increase AOV with checkout upsells on Shopify Plus
Grow average order value for Shopify Plus brands. This app lets merchants modify their Shopify checkout pre and post-purchase to show last-minute offers.
Launched in
SaaS
,
E-Commerce
by
UpsellPlus Checkout Offers
About this launch
UpsellPlus Checkout Offers
Increase AOV with checkout upsells on Shopify Plus
UpsellPlus Checkout Offers by
UpsellPlus Checkout Offers
was hunted by
Jaap Vergote
in
SaaS
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Jaap Vergote
and
Pengyi Wang
. Featured on December 6th, 2022.
UpsellPlus Checkout Offers
is not rated yet. This is UpsellPlus Checkout Offers's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#55
