Upscale by Sticker Mule

Anthony Thomas
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Excited to share a new Mule Tool™️ with you today! It sucks when you have a good photo with a bad resolution. That's why we made Upscale. Our technology analyzes your image to create brand new pixels, enlarging your image 2x its original size. It's free to try and works instantly. Can't wait to see what you think!
Looks like I can finally have my dream come true and feel like a proper generic-cop-show hacker! 😎
ENHANCE!
@rrhoover lol this is called the "crop n zoom" and Hollywood writers try to outdo each other with how silly they can get. Read about this years ago. The best I ever saw was on an episode of Castle where the zoomed in on a reflection of the computer and copied and pasted the text, from the reflection. Genius.
This should have been called "Enhance!". Also, love the Mule Sauce we just got our first bottle.
It's perfect for (very) amateur graphics-makers like me--thank you!
The best out there.
@nate_boscaljon thanks Nate!