  1. Home
  2.  → Upscale by Sticker Mule

Upscale by Sticker Mule

Increase the resolution of any image, instantly.

Use AI to enlarge your images 2X their original size without a loss in quality.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
22 Reviews4.1/5
Anthony Thomas
Anthony Thomas
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Excited to share a new Mule Tool™️ with you today! It sucks when you have a good photo with a bad resolution. That's why we made Upscale. Our technology analyzes your image to create brand new pixels, enlarging your image 2x its original size. It's free to try and works instantly. Can't wait to see what you think!
Upvote (10)Share
Ben
Ben
@ac132 fantastic, amazing, breathtaking, phenomenal
UpvoteShare
Gilli Sigurdsson
Gilli Sigurdsson
Looks like I can finally have my dream come true and feel like a proper generic-cop-show hacker! 😎
Upvote (2)Share
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Pro
ENHANCE!
Upvote (6)Share
Gaia
Gaia
@rrhoover @gillisig haha my thoughts exactly!
Upvote (1)Share
Primer
Primer
@rrhoover lol this is called the "crop n zoom" and Hollywood writers try to outdo each other with how silly they can get. Read about this years ago. The best I ever saw was on an episode of Castle where the zoomed in on a reflection of the computer and copied and pasted the text, from the reflection. Genius.
UpvoteShare
Brad Bitler
Brad Bitler
This should have been called "Enhance!". Also, love the Mule Sauce we just got our first bottle.
Upvote (3)Share
David Traver
David Traver
Maker
Pro
@bitler good call Brad 😄 Glad you like the sauce!
Upvote (1)Share
Susan Jackson
Susan Jackson
It's perfect for (very) amateur graphics-makers like me--thank you!
Upvote (1)Share
David Traver
David Traver
Maker
Pro
@suznj glad you like it Susan. Thanks so much!
Upvote (1)Share
Nate Boscaljon
Nate Boscaljon
The best out there.
UpvoteShare
David Traver
David Traver
Maker
Pro
@nate_boscaljon thanks Nate!
Upvote (1)Share