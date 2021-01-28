Upscale 2.0 by Sticker Mule

discussion
Anthony Thomas
Maker
General Manager, Sticker Mule
Hey Product Hunt 👋 We made big improvements to Upscale. Which means you can make even bigger improvements to your images. Here are a few highlights: ↗️ Higher resolution. Increase resolution up to 8x. 🎨 Color enhancement. Automatically adjust brightness and saturation. 🚚 Bulk upscaling. Process multiple images at once. 🎯 Improved accuracy. Smarter upscaling based on image type. Upscale is 100% free. Try it and let us know what you think!
Nice! Finally a cure to create 4K wallpapers out of my fav HD images.