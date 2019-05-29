Say hello to having your contacts effortlessly up-to-date.
Eddie Casado
"I'm going to open my address book app to check..." said nobody ever. You have too many contacts, some may be duplicates, some are missing key information, some are not even valid anymore. What a mess! The address book was long-overdue for an upgrade. That's why we started upRing's development. We want to help you keep your contacts updated, secured and clean. Yet we faced an ethical dilemma: how do we respect people's privacy and their contacts' while developing a product that deals with such sensitive information? upRing uses a proprietary device-to-device technology that bypasses the storing of users' information maintaining exchanges private and encrypted at all times. We are currently during our public beta phase to validate our technology, and would love for the ProductHunt community to chime in and give us feedback. To opt-in to the Beta program, we ask you to please signup through http://www.upring.com/producthunt/ In exchange for your time and feedback, we are offering free lifetime access to our premium features when released to all of those who opt-in. Please drop us a message on the thread. We'd love to hear from you!
