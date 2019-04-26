Uppy fetches files locally and from remote places like Dropbox or Instagram. It uses the open tus.io standard for full resumability. With its seamless integration, reliability and ease of use, Uppy is truly your best friend in file uploading. By Transloadit.
Reviews
Discussion
Kevin van ZonneveldMaker@kvz · Co-founder, Transloadit
Good people of Product Hunt, meet Uppy 1.0: your new best friend in file uploading! Uppy is a sleek and modular, open-source file uploader for web browsers. When we started working on Uppy back in early 2016, all we had was an idea and the shared desire to launch file uploading into a new age. Three years of development have gone by since then and today, we're ready finally ready to release Uppy 1.0 and show it to the world. Besides plain uploads to your Apache server, Uppy supports Webcams, direct uploads to S3 and picks files straight from remote places like Instagram, Dropbox or Google Drive. Data is then sent server to server, so it won’t put a strain on your mobile device & data plan. It’s also ridiculously reliable and handles large file uploads well, thanks to the open Tus standard for resumable file uploads. Uppy even managed to get a number of firsts, like recovering & resuming an upload after your browser crashes. We’re pretty excited about this one and looking forward to your brutally honest feedback!
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
@kvz Congrats on the launch! What are the main differences between this and the last release of uppy?
Kevin van ZonneveldMaker@kvz · Co-founder, Transloadit
@aaronoleary Thanks! Besides stabilizing the API and fully documenting it, we've added support for React Native, Locale Packs (i18n), added a new design (that can now be overruled with plain CSS), addressed Accessibility, and much more.
