Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Thomas Dao
Maker
Hi everyone, We're very happy to introduce UpNote to Product Hunt community. UpNote is an easy-to-use notes app that is designed to work well on all platforms, and currently available on Mac, Windows and iOS. We hope it would be useful for you! As a heavy notes user, I have tried out several apps to manage my notes. However when I had more notes, many of them became cluttered and hard to manage. When I created UpNote, I wanted to make it really easy to manage notes even if I have a lot of notes. I also wanted it to work well on all platforms because I noticed many apps are for Apple devices only. It’s easy and intuitive to organize in UpNote. You could put your notes into nested notebooks, pin important notes on top or add them to quick access. The notes and notebooks can be re-arranged to your preferred order. To keep the workspace clean and uncluttered, you can close unused notebooks and open them later. You could immerse in your writing by switching to focus mode. With clean UI, elegant themes and rich editor, UpNote makes writing pleasant. You could add tables, checklists, images, files and links to your notes. Typewriter mode is also supported to help writing long notes comfortable. There are many more features in UpNote that you could explore. We are excited to hear any feedback you have and will do our best to improve UpNote in the future. P.S: We're giving 50% discount for Product Hunt users for 1 week. We hope you would enjoy using UpNote :)
Upvote (2)Share
@thomasdao This looks great. Currently I'm using notion. I'll give upNote a try :)
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@ajay_prem_shankar Thank you, let us know if you have any feedback :)
this looks neat and clean. I've been looking for nested notebook systems to organize notes. Will certainly give it a try :)
Maker
@jaslyn305 Thank you, hope it'll be useful for you